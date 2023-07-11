Left Menu

UK postal workers vote to accept Royal Mail pay deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:07 IST
British postal workers voted in favour of a pay deal with employer Royal Mail, their union said on Tuesday, in an end to a long dispute that has cost the company hundreds of millions of pounds and seen the exit of its boss.

76% voted in favour of the agreement, which included a 10% salary increase and a one-off lump sum of 500 pounds ($631.05), in a ballot that recorded a 67% turnout, Communication Workers Union (CWU) General Secretary Dave Ward said on Twitter.

