UK postal workers vote to accept Royal Mail pay deal

British postal workers voted in favour of a pay deal with employer Royal Mail, their union said on Tuesday, in an end to a long dispute that has cost the company hundreds of millions of pounds and seen the exit of its boss.

76% voted in favour of the agreement, which included a 10% salary increase and a one-off lump sum of 500 pounds ($631.05), in a ballot that recorded a 67% turnout, Communication Workers Union (CWU) General Secretary Dave Ward said on Twitter.

