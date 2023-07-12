China opposes NATO's move into Asia-Pacific region -China's EU mission
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2023 05:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 05:19 IST
- Country:
- China
China resolutely opposes NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region", the country's mission to the European Union said in a statement.
The statement said China rejects the China-related content in NATO's joint communique from its summit, and will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.
