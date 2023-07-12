Left Menu

Zoho Corp, PwC India to help enterprises scale up digital transformation journey

Global technology company Zoho Corp on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic partnership with PwC India to help medium and large enterprises in the country accelerate their digital transformation journey. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years, Zoho Corp Head-Channel Ecosystem, Bishan Singh said.

Global technology company Zoho Corp on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic partnership with PwC India to help medium and large enterprises in the country accelerate their digital transformation journey. The alliance between the two entities brings Zoho's product portfolio of over 55 products with PwC's expertise in driving digital transformation strategy through advisory and consulting services. PwC India and Zoho as per the tie-up, would focus on providing clients and businesses with transformation solutions such as customer experience platforms, custom applications, HR technology, and financial management applications. ''We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho's offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years,'' Zoho Corp Head-Channel Ecosystem, Bishan Singh said. PwC India, Partner and Leader-Alliances and Ecosystems Vivek Belgavi said, ''With Zoho's robust product portfolio and our sectoral and technology expertise, we are in a position to empower organisations in their transformative journeys, delivering human-led, tech-powered innovative solutions.'' ''Zoho is a great addition to PwC India's expanding alliance ecosystem aimed at technology and digital transformation landscape,'' he said.

