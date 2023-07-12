Germany will not deliver Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia - SZ

Germany will not deliver Eurofighter combat aircraft to Saudi Arabia, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an internal government document.

"Until the end of the war in Yemen, applications for export licences for Saudi Arabia will be postponed," the document says, according to the newspaper. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

