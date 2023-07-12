Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:07 IST
PwC India, Zoho announce partnership to enhance digital transformation
Chennai-headquartered technology company Zoho on Wednesday announced a partnership with PwC India with an aim to enhance digital transformation across the technology ecosystem.

Through this partnership, PwC India and Zoho will help medium-to-large enterprises in the country, accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the market, a release said.

It further said that PwC India and Zoho will focus on providing clients and businesses with bespoke transformation solutions, such as customer experience platform, custom applications, HR tech, and financial management applications, including accounting solutions.

''With Zoho's robust product portfolio and our sectoral and technology expertise, we are in a position to empower organisations in their transformative journeys, delivering human-led, tech-powered innovative solutions,'' said Vivek Belgavi, partner and leader — alliances and ecosystems, PwC India.

Speaking on the partnership, Bishan Singh, head, channel ecosystem, Zoho Corp, said, ''We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho's offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years.'' Zoho's products have been built on a common technology stack, owned by the company, enabling it to make a unified offering.

PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people providing assurance, advisory and tax services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

