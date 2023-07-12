Left Menu

Macron: good for NATO to develop partnership with Japan rather than physical presence

Macron said it was important that NATO remained true to its origins of being a North Atlantic-based organisation, and that NATO should not give out the impression of wanting to extend its geographical remit. "Whichever way you look at it, geography can be stubborn.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:17 IST
Macron: good for NATO to develop partnership with Japan rather than physical presence
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

It is good for NATO to develop a partnership with Japan rather than a physical presence, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. Macron said it was important that NATO remained true to its origins of being a North Atlantic-based organisation, and that NATO should not give out the impression of wanting to extend its geographical remit.

"Whichever way you look at it, geography can be stubborn. The Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. Therefore we must not give out the impression that NATO is somehow looking to build up a legitimacy or presence geographically installed in other regions," Macron told a news conference at a NATO summit. The question of whether NATO will open an office in Japan is "still on the table", and will be considered in the future, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said earlier on Wednesday at the conclusion of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

France has put a hold on plans for the office, stressing NATO should maintain its focus on the North Atlantic area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023