Macron: good for NATO to develop partnership with Japan rather than physical presence

It is good for NATO to develop a partnership with Japan rather than a physical presence, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. Macron said it was important that NATO remained true to its origins of being a North Atlantic-based organisation, and that NATO should not give out the impression of wanting to extend its geographical remit.

"Whichever way you look at it, geography can be stubborn. The Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. Therefore we must not give out the impression that NATO is somehow looking to build up a legitimacy or presence geographically installed in other regions," Macron told a news conference at a NATO summit. The question of whether NATO will open an office in Japan is "still on the table", and will be considered in the future, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said earlier on Wednesday at the conclusion of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

France has put a hold on plans for the office, stressing NATO should maintain its focus on the North Atlantic area.

