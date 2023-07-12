Macron: good for NATO to develop partnership with Japan rather than physical presence
Macron said it was important that NATO remained true to its origins of being a North Atlantic-based organisation, and that NATO should not give out the impression of wanting to extend its geographical remit. "Whichever way you look at it, geography can be stubborn.
It is good for NATO to develop a partnership with Japan rather than a physical presence, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. Macron said it was important that NATO remained true to its origins of being a North Atlantic-based organisation, and that NATO should not give out the impression of wanting to extend its geographical remit.
"Whichever way you look at it, geography can be stubborn. The Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. Therefore we must not give out the impression that NATO is somehow looking to build up a legitimacy or presence geographically installed in other regions," Macron told a news conference at a NATO summit. The question of whether NATO will open an office in Japan is "still on the table", and will be considered in the future, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said earlier on Wednesday at the conclusion of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.
France has put a hold on plans for the office, stressing NATO should maintain its focus on the North Atlantic area.
