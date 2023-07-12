US State Dept says it detected 'anomalous activity' amid report of email hack
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had detected "anomalous activity" and took immediate steps to secure its computer systems, after Microsoft said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at organizations including government agencies.
The department "will continue to closely monitor and quickly respond to any further activity," a spokesperson said in comments sent by email, which did not mention China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Microsoft
- Chinese
- The U.S. State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks teeter as Russia, rates and China risks weigh
Globalisation remains intact despite some setbacks - China Premier Li
China's Premier Li: effective communications and exchanges are vital
INSIGHT-Indictment details plan to steal Samsung secrets for Foxconn China project
EXPLAINER-The China-U.S. military chill: do they talk at all?