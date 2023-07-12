Left Menu

US State Dept says it detected 'anomalous activity' amid report of email hack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had detected "anomalous activity" and took immediate steps to secure its computer systems, after Microsoft said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at organizations including government agencies.

The department "will continue to closely monitor and quickly respond to any further activity," a spokesperson said in comments sent by email, which did not mention China.

