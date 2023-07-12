US State Dept says it detected 'anomalous activity' amid report of email hack

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had detected "anomalous activity" and took immediate steps to secure its computer systems, after Microsoft said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at organizations including government agencies.

The department "will continue to closely monitor and quickly respond to any further activity," a spokesperson said in comments sent by email, which did not mention China.

