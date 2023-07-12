Left Menu

Vaishnaw exhorts telecom industry to look at 5-10 times growth in manufacturing, increase export

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:56 IST
Vaishnaw exhorts telecom industry to look at 5-10 times growth in manufacturing, increase export
  • Country:
  • India

India's telecom manufacturing under PLI scheme has touched Rs 18,000 crore already, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday exhorting the industry to look at scaling up the levels by 5-10 times on the back of enabling policies.

The minister said that the time has come to position India at the next level as tech powerhouse, telecom manufacturer and exporter.

''How long can we only import and consume? We have to move beyond that...Today, with all your efforts, we have already crossed USD 2 billion worth of telecom manufacturing...Rs 18,000 crore telecom manufacturing under PLI (production linked incentive scheme) itself,'' Vaishnaw said at curtain raiser of the India Mobile Congress event scheduled for October 27-29 in Delhi.

Stating that the progress so far is a ''big'' milestone, the minister exhorted the industry to leverage the policy support to chase 5-10 times growth.

India has the capability, he asserted.

Pointing to India's digital public infrastructure model that has received global acclaim, the minister said, ''We should create a model that if some country wants to adopt India stack, they can do so by adopting a tech transfer model.'' The seventh edition of Asia's premier digital technology exhibition, India Mobile Congress (IMC), co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held from 27th – 29th October in New Delhi this year.

With the theme of 'Global Digital Innovation', IMC is being positioned as an ideal networking point and showcase for industry, government, academics and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem.

The IMC 2023 event is expected to witness around 1,00,000-plus participants, over 5,000 CXO-level delegates, more than 350 speakers, and 400-plus exhibitors.

Last year at the IMC event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 5G services in India.

''This year, the key programmes will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India stack,'' according to a release.

IMC 2023 would also widen to related technology domains such as Broadcast, Sat-Com, Manufacturing, Semiconductors through partnerships with various associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023