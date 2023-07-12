Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 1 Lunch

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:58 IST
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 1 Lunch
  • Country:
  • Dominica

Following is the scoreboard at lunch on day one of the opening Test between India and the West Indies, here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20 Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12 Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2 Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14 Alick Athanaze batting 13 Extras (B-1, LB-5, W-1) 7 Total (For Four Wickets in 28 Overs) 68 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-17-0, Jaydev Unadkat 5-2-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-3-25-2, Shardul Thakur 3-1-7-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-6-1.

