Chandrayaan-3: ISRO completes mission readiness review, countdown to begin on July 13
The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the Mission Readiness Review MRR for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, The MRR board has authorised the launch.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, ''The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow.'' The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission. The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global initiative launched to rate corporate carbon offset claims
AP CM launches Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme to disburse financial aid of Rs 6,393 cr
Golfzon's mobile golf game Golfzon M: Real Swing officially launched globally
GenWorks Launches In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests to Curb Monsoon Epidemics of Dengue and Malaria
Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm: Officials.