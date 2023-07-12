Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO completes mission readiness review, countdown to begin on July 13

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the Mission Readiness Review MRR for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, The MRR board has authorised the launch.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, ''The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow.'' The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission. The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.

