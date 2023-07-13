Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Innings Day 1
- Country:
- Dominica
Following is the scoreboard at the end of the West Indies first innings in opening Test against India, here on Wednesday.
West Indies 1st Innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20 Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12 Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2 Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14 Alick Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47 Joshua Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2 Jason Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18 Alzarri Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4 Rahkeem Cornwall not out 19 Kemar Roach lbw Jadeja 1 Jomel Warrican c Gill b Ashwin 1 Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, W-1) 10 Total (Allout in 64.3 Overs) 150 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68, 5-76, 6-117, 7-124, 8-129, 9-147 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-2-25-1, Jaydev Unadkat 7-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24.3-6-60-5, Shardul Thakur 7-3-15-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-7-26-3.
