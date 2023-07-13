U.S. Commerce says its email system compromised
- Country:
- United States
The U..S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that Microsoft Inc has notified the agency that its email system has been compromised.
Microsoft said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including government agencies, in a sweeping cyberespionage campaign by a group which primarily targets entities in Western Europe.
"Microsoft notified the department of a compromise to Microsoft's Office 365 system, and the department took immediate action to respond," a Commerce Department spokesperson said Wednesday. "We are monitoring our systems and will respond promptly should any further activity be detected."
