Left Menu

Samsung begins mass production of new automotive UFS 3.1 memory solution

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 10:22 IST
Samsung begins mass production of new automotive UFS 3.1 memory solution
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung said Thursday it has kicked off the mass production of the new automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution optimized for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

UFS 3.1 consumes 33% less energy compared to the previous generation product, providing added benefits to future automotive applications such as electric or autonomous vehicles. Samsung will offer UFS 3.1 lineup in 128, 256 and 512-gigabyte (GB) variants to meet various customer needs for future automotive storage solutions.

In addition to consuming 33% less energy, the 256GB model also provides a sequential write speed of 700MB/s and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s.

Additionally, the new memory solution meets the AEC-Q100 Grade2 requirements, a semiconductor quality standard for vehicles which guarantees stable performance in a wide range of temperatures - from negative 40°C to 105°C.

Samsung will begin supplying its UFS 3.1 products to global automakers and parts manufacturers by the end of 2023.

"Samsung's new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory trends that require higher ESG standards. We aim to expand our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)," said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023