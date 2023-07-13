Samsung begins mass production of new automotive UFS 3.1 memory solution

Samsung said Thursday it has kicked off the mass production of the new automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution optimized for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

UFS 3.1 consumes 33% less energy compared to the previous generation product, providing added benefits to future automotive applications such as electric or autonomous vehicles. Samsung will offer UFS 3.1 lineup in 128, 256 and 512-gigabyte (GB) variants to meet various customer needs for future automotive storage solutions.

In addition to consuming 33% less energy, the 256GB model also provides a sequential write speed of 700MB/s and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s.

Additionally, the new memory solution meets the AEC-Q100 Grade2 requirements, a semiconductor quality standard for vehicles which guarantees stable performance in a wide range of temperatures - from negative 40°C to 105°C.

Samsung will begin supplying its UFS 3.1 products to global automakers and parts manufacturers by the end of 2023.

"Samsung's new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory trends that require higher ESG standards. We aim to expand our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)," said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.