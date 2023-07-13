Budapest Internet Exchange selects Nokia’s IP routing technology for network modernization

The Budapest Internet Exchange (BIX) has deployed Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) IP edge routing platforms to modernize its network, enabling BIX to provide high-speed, high-density interconnection and peering services to its Central European and Balkans-based members.

"Nokia and its IP solutions were the natural choice to help us modernize our spine router platform, enabling us to address the growing demand for capacity and provide an improved experience to our members in a very sustainable way. BIX members will benefit from significantly higher speed interconnection with low latency and high reliability at the main BIX locations," said Attila Miszori, President of the Board, Council of Hungarian Internet Providers (owner and operator of BIX).

Nokia's SR platforms, powered by its FP5 silicon, will provide BIX with highly scalable capacity with unmatched performance, security, and lower energy consumption. The modernization will allow BIX to support services at speeds of up to 400GE initially with the ability to seamlessly grow capacity and scale to 800GE sustainably and at lower cost.

Commenting on this development, Ivo Lansky, Senior Director for IP Business at Nokia, said, "We are pleased that BIX has chosen Nokia's IP routing technology to enhance their interconnection capabilities to support the needs of their service provider members in the region. Nokia's FP5, a key part of BIX's selection of Nokia, is not only an enabler for building higher-capacity IP networks, but its future-ready 800GE capability will also accelerate BIX's ability to meet future traffic growth sustainably and at a lower cost.