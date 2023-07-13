You can now access Google Bard in new places and languages including Hindi

Bard, Google's experimental AI chatbot, is now available in new places, including all 27 countries in the European Union (EU) and Brazil, and in the most widely spoken languages including Hindi, Arabic, Chinese and more.

With the July 2023 update, you can interact with Google Bard in over 40 new languages and in over 230 countries and territories. You can check out the complete list here.

"Today we're announcing Bard’s biggest expansion to date. It’s now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. And we’re launching new features to help you better customize your experience, boost your creativity and get more done," Google wrote in a blog post.

In addition to adding new languages and regions, Google has introduced several other features so Bard’s responses better suit customer needs. With the integration of Google Lens into Bard, you can now upload images alongside text in your conversations with the chatbot. The feature is currently available in English and will expand to new languages soon.

Secondly, Google is adding text-to-speech capabilities to Bard in over 40 languages, which means you can listen to the chatbot's responses. All you need to do is enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear the responses. Additionally, you can now modify Bard's responses, making them simple, long, short, professional or casual.

The latest update lets you pick up where you left off with your past conversations and organize them as per your needs. Now when you start a conversation, you'll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar.

Further, with Shareable links, you can let others see your chat and any sources in just a click. You can share either a part or all of your Bard chat with your friends.

Lastly, Bard now lets you export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is also available in over 40 languages.