Top chinese diplomat Wang Yi seen at ASEAN meeting in Jakarta, not with US Sec of State Antony Blinken
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was on Thursday seen at a meeting of officials from ASEAN, Japan, and South Korea in Jakarta.
He was expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken but it was unclear if the meeting would take place.
