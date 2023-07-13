Left Menu

25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:51 IST
25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences
The 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of the country's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on Thursday at the spaceport here, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Friday's lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

''LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced,'' ISRO said in a social media post.

Through the Chandryaan-3 programme, ISRO is crossing new frontiers by demonstrating soft-landing on the lunar surface by its lunar module and demonstrating roving on the lunar terrain, the space agency said.

