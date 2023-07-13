Left Menu

HMSI launches Dio 125 scooter at starting price of Rs 83,400

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:46 IST
HMSI launches Dio 125 scooter at starting price of Rs 83,400
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday launched its new Dio 125 scooter with price starting at Rs 83,400.

Earlier, the Dio was available with a 110cc engine. The company has now introduced a new version with a 125cc engine boosted by eSP (enhanced smart power) feature.

The Dio 125 comes with features such as idling stop system, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, multi-function switch for unlocking seat and opening external fuel lid, telescopic suspension with high 171 mm ground clearance, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

''In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said.

The Dio 125 is available in two variants -- Standard and Smart -- with price starting at Rs 83,400, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

