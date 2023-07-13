Left Menu

Housing.com partners with FinBox to offer personal loans up to Rs 10 lakh

We achieve this by creating seamless journeys through advanced technology and a vast network of third-party integrations, Rajat Deshpande, CEO of FinBox, said.The personal loan industry in India is substantial, with a portfolio outstanding of Rs 6.64 lakh crore, Sangeet Aggarwal, Head of Product Design at Housing.com, said.Housing.com, owned by Australian firm REA, is a prop-tech platform for homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:51 IST
Housing.com partners with FinBox to offer personal loans up to Rs 10 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Proptech firm Housing.com on Thursday said it has tied up with credit infrastructure provider FinBox to offer personal loans of up to Rs 10 lakh instantly.

Housing.com has tied up with FinBox as it aims to support customers with diverse financing needs, including rental security deposits, booking token amounts, renovation costs, and furniture purchases.

To make digital lending easily accessible, Housing.com has integrated the service into its app and web interfaces. Users can conveniently access the service through Housing EDGE, a full-stack rental and allied services platform that offers end-to-end digital experiences.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com, stated, ''Gone are the days of tedious loan applications and mountains of paperwork. Housing.com and FinBox have streamlined the process, allowing applicants to complete the entire loan application in just about 3 minutes.'' Once approved, applicants receive instant loan offers, with funds typically disbursed within 24 hours, he added.

''Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for all housing-related services, and through this collaboration, we aim to offer customers a hassle-free and efficient way to access personal loans,'' Agarwala added.

Through FinBox's multi-lender integration, the platform can match renters and homebuyers with suitable lenders. Additionally, FinBox's data intelligence capabilities contribute to increased loan approval rates on the platform.

''As a technology provider, we are committed to empowering non-financial platforms to offer seamless financial services that are convenient for end customers. We achieve this by creating seamless journeys through advanced technology and a vast network of third-party integrations,'' Rajat Deshpande, CEO of FinBox, said.

The personal loan industry in India is substantial, with a portfolio outstanding of Rs 6.64 lakh crore, Sangeet Aggarwal, Head of Product & Design at Housing.com, said.

Housing.com, owned by Australian firm REA, is a prop-tech platform for homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. It has an extensive range of listings, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living spaces throughout India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023