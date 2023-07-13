US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI - Washington Post

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, the maker of viral chatbot ChatGPT, on claims that it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

As the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT accelerates, some regulators have been relying on old laws to control a technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate. The FTC this week sent the company 20-page demand for records about how it addresses risks related to its AI models, the report added, citing a document.

The FTC and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

