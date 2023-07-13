Left Menu

US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI - Washington Post

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:57 IST
US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI - Washington Post
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, the maker of viral chatbot ChatGPT, on claims that it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

As the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT accelerates, some regulators have been relying on old laws to control a technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate. The FTC this week sent the company 20-page demand for records about how it addresses risks related to its AI models, the report added, citing a document.

The FTC and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023