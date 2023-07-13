Ericsson and MediaTek achieve 5G FWA uplink speed milestone

Ericsson and chipmaker MediaTek have reached a new milestone in 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) uplink performance trials. The duo achieved a record-setting 565Mbps throughput by combining two Ericsson software features - uplink single user multiple input multiple output (SU-MIMO) and Uplink Carrier Aggregation - on MediaTek T830 CPE platform with three transmit (3Tx) antennas.

According to Ericsson, the combination of SU-MIMO and Uplink CA is especially appealing for FWA service providers as device output power constraints and the placement of additional radio frequency components is simplified for FWA devices with larger form factor as compared to smartphones.

The technology breakthrough was achieved by combining a 2.1GHz FDD (frequency division duplex) band with a 3.5GHz TDD (time division duplex) band.

"This latest milestone with MediaTek proves that we at Ericsson are continuously innovating and leveraging new technologies to deliver the best possible 5G user experience. With this latest solution offering, fixed wireless access subscribers, consumers and businesses alike, can benefit from higher upload speeds for data-heavy applications such as cloud gaming and extended reality," said Dr Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson.

According to the June 2023 edition of Ericsson Mobility Report, FWA connections are forecasted to reach 300 million in 2028 from 100 million at the end of 2022, accounting for almost 80 percent of all FWA connections. FWA will represent 30 percent of global mobile data traffic in 2028, the report says.

This latest 5G FWA uplink speed milestone will open up new possibilities for service providers and consumers to enjoy faster and more reliable 5G data services.

Commenting on this milestone, HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek, said, "Our collaboration with Ericsson has proved our combined technical capabilities to overcome previous limits, enhancing network performance and efficiency, opening up new possibilities for service providers and consumers to enjoy faster and more reliable 5G data services."