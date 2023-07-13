Kia India crosses 10 lakh units cumulative production milestone

Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed 10 lakh production milestone in the country with the roll out of a unit of its newly unveiled upgraded flagship SUV Seltos.

The company commenced mass production in August 2019 from its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh that has an annual production capacity of approximately 3 lakh units.

''I feel that the future is bright for Kia India, and the new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter as we continue to drive towards automotive excellence in the Indian market,'' Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

Kia entered the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019 and crossed 5 lakh units cumulative sales milestone in 46 months. So far the SUV has crossed total sales of 5.3 lakh units, according to the company.

The company also said it will open bookings of the new Seltos from July 14 online as well as from its dealerships at Rs 25,000.

''We are confident that the new Seltos will carry on the baton of Kia's growth journey similar to the current Seltos,'' Park said.

The new Seltos comes with all new interiors and various safety features including level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. The model is powered by 1.5 litre petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

