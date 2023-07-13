Left Menu

Elista to invest Rs 100 crore to set up manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

This state-of-the-art plant will have a production capacity of 10 lakh smartwatches and 2 lakh speakers, and will generate an employment opportunity for around 500 people, it said.The expansion into the smartwatches category will help Elista become a one-stop solution for consumers, Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav said.The first plant will focus on manufacturing TVs and LED monitors and the new plant is for audio, smartwatches, and other large appliances.Founded in 2020, Elista is part of UAE-based TeknoDome Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:41 IST
Elista to invest Rs 100 crore to set up manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Electronics maker Elista on Thursday said it will invest Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up a manufacturing unit for Smart LED TVs, smartwatches, audio speakers, and large appliances.

The company has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up its second manufacturing plant in the state, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Elista had announced setting up a 1.32 lakh square feet facility in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 250 crore in March 2023.

The second plant, which is scheduled to be operational in December 2024, would help Elista's foray into the smartwatch segment.

''The company is planning to generate Rs 50 crore in revenue from this category by the next financial year. This state-of-the-art plant will have a production capacity of 10 lakh smartwatches and 2 lakh speakers, and will generate an employment opportunity for around 500 people,'' it said.

''The expansion into the smartwatches category will help Elista become a one-stop solution for consumers,'' Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav said.

The first plant will focus on manufacturing TVs and LED monitors and the new plant is for audio, smartwatches, and other large appliances.

Founded in 2020, Elista is part of UAE-based TeknoDome Group. Its product portfolio comprises appliances such as LED televisions, washing machines, coolers, dishwashers, refrigerators, IT accessories, mobile accessories, and speakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023