Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Lunch Day 2
PTI | Roseau | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Dominica
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.
West Indies 1st Innings: 150 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 62 Rohit Sharma not out 68 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16 Total: (For no loss in 55 overs) 146 Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-1-15-0, Alzarri Joseph 8-1-42-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 14-2-34-0, Jason Holder 9 -4-13-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0 -7-0, Alick Athanaze 1-0-2-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children
"Historic day for India": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Gujarat govt signing MoU with US Chip maker Micron
Indian stock markets shut today for Eid-al-Adha
Singapore’s Instarem sees huge inflow of diaspora remittances into India
"India's qualification to Jiu-Jitsu event at Asian Games is a big moment for sport": Siddharth Singh