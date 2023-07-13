Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Lunch Day 2

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:23 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 62 Rohit Sharma not out 68 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16 Total: (For no loss in 55 overs) 146 Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-1-15-0, Alzarri Joseph 8-1-42-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 14-2-34-0, Jason Holder 9 -4-13-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0 -7-0, Alick Athanaze 1-0-2-0.

