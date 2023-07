BRIEF-Juventus FC Says Intention To Exit The Super League Project, In Respect Of Juventus' Proposed Decision To Exit From Said Project

Juventus FC SpA: * SAYS INTENTION TO EXIT THE SUPER LEAGUE PROJECT, IN RESPECT OF JUVENTUS' PROPOSED DECISION TO EXIT FROM SAID PROJECT

* JUVENTUS CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS INITIATED PROCEDURE TO EXIT * JUVENTUS-EXIT TO BE COMPLETED, EFFECTIVE ONLY IF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORISED BY REAL MADRID, FC BARCELONA, REMAINING CLUBS INVOLVED IN SUPER LEAGUE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

