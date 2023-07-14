Japan space agency rocket explodes during engine test -media
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 06:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 06:26 IST
Japanese space agency's rocket Epsilon S exploded during an engine test at Noshiro testing site in northern Japan, multiple media reported on Friday.
The rocket exploded about one minute into the testing of the second stage of engine ignition, Kyodo news agency reported. No injuries have been reported at the testing site, Kyodo said, citing the space agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
