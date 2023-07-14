Left Menu

Jaiswal stars on debut, Rohit hits 10th ton as India reach 312/2 at stumps on Day 2

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal starred on debut with a magnificent unbeaten 143 while skipper Rohit Sharma struck his 10th Test ton as India took firm control of the opening Test against the West Indies here.

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:24 IST
Jaiswal stars on debut, Rohit hits 10th ton as India reach 312/2 at stumps on Day 2
  • Country:
  • Dominica

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal starred on debut with a magnificent unbeaten 143 while skipper Rohit Sharma struck his 10th Test ton as India took firm control of the opening Test against the West Indies here. While Jaiswal struck a matured hundred, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 as India reached a commanding 312 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies' 150 all out on the second day of the first Test on Thursday. Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6), however, perished early.

At stumps, Virat Kohli ( 36 batting) was giving Jaiswal company at the crease. India now lead West Indies by 162 runs. Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries. Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets amongst themselves to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) India 1st Innings: 312 for two in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023