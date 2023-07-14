Dutch civil servants told not to AliExpress, WeChat over espionage fears -NOS
Dutch civil servants are not allowed to use AliExpress, WeChat and other apps on their work phones out of fear of espionage, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. NOS, citing sources, said 10 apps, including the earlier announced TikTok app, have been blacklisted for civil servants. The concerned apps were developed in China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea - all countries that Dutch intelligence services AIVD said are guilty of espionage.
The concerned apps were developed in China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea - all countries that Dutch intelligence services AIVD said are guilty of espionage. Reuters could not immediately confirm the NOS report with the Dutch government.
In April, AIVD said China poses the greatest threat to Dutch economic security.
