Left Menu

Countdown 'progressing' for Chandrayaan mission launch : ISRO

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:12 IST
Countdown 'progressing' for Chandrayaan mission launch : ISRO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Countdown for India's ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 3 was 'progressing' for a scheduled launch on Friday at 2.35 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August. A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and erstwhile USSR.

''LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The countdown is progressing at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.'', ISRO said, in an update about the mission on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher, formerly the GSLVMkIII rocket.

The 25.30 hour countdown for the lift off commenced at 1.05 pm on Thursday.

The liftoff of LVM3-M4 rocket dubbed as 'Fat boy' by the space scientists for its ability to carry heavy payloads is scheduled from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm from this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023