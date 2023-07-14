Left Menu

CTTC Bhubaneswar that contributed to Chandrayaan-3 waits for launch, soft-landing

As the world keenly waits for the launch of Indias Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, technicians and students at the Central Tool Room and Training Center CTTC here are equally anxious to see the successful soft landing of the vehicle on the moons surface.

As the world keenly waits for the launch of India's Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, technicians and students at the Central Tool Room and Training Center (CTTC) here are equally anxious to see the successful soft landing of the vehicle on the moon's surface. The members of the CTTC, Bhubaneswar, are anxious as this institute has supplied critical components for the mission. "We are anxious and feel like a student waiting for the examination results. We are highly optimistic that this time India would make history," said L Rajasekhar, general manager of CTTC Bhubaneswar. From among the 23 CTTCs across the country, the Bhubaneswar centre was roped in by the ISRO for its records of completing task with utmost precision and accuracy. Due to dedicated efforts of the technicians, CTTC Bhubaneswar could get the rare opportunity to become part of the mission, Rajasekhar said. The Bhubaneswar-based central PSU has manufactured several flow control valves used in LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III), sensors and regulators for the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle. The centre has also supplied gyroscopes, propellant walls and parts, and sensors. The CTTC also manufactured some links and components of the wheel mechanism of Moon Lander for its soft landing on the moon's surface later next month. Rajasekhar said ISRO has made certain changes on the vehicle lander after the partial failure its soft landing at the moon's surface during Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. He said the new components were tested several times before they were used in the space mission. More than 150 technicians worked day and night for last two years to manufacture over 50,000 critical components used in the lunar mission, he said.

