Left Menu

AP CM wishes ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

He highlighted that the mission is being launched from Sriharikota, which is located in the southern state.My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandraayan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today, Reddy said in a tweet.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:10 IST
AP CM wishes ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wished the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) a a successful launch for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He highlighted that the mission is being launched from Sriharikota, which is located in the southern state.

''My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandraayan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today,'' Reddy said in a tweet. ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR is located at Sriharikota in Tirupati district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023