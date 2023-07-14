AP CM wishes ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch
He highlighted that the mission is being launched from Sriharikota, which is located in the southern state.My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandraayan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today, Reddy said in a tweet.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wished the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) a a successful launch for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He highlighted that the mission is being launched from Sriharikota, which is located in the southern state.
''My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandraayan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today,'' Reddy said in a tweet. ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR is located at Sriharikota in Tirupati district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bakrid celebrated in Andhra Pradesh with fervour
Seven suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh'
Seven suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh'
Four suffer severe burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh
Air Commodore VM Reddy assumes charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)