Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 launch another significant milestone in space exploration: Prez Murmu

It demonstrates the nations unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:49 IST
Chandrayaan-3 launch another significant milestone in space exploration: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India's successful launching of Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in space exploration besides demonstrating the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

She also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team and everyone else who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect, which is planned for late August.

A successful mission would make India only the nation to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

''India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! ''It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission,'' President Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023