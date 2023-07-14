Proud moment for India, says Karnataka CM on successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a proud moment for India and would inspire young minds to take up research in science and technology.

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation, the national space agency headquartered here, for the successful launch.

''It is a proud moment for India and a new milestone in India's space research and innovation'', the chief minister said.

This achievement will inspire young minds of India to take up research in science and technology, Siddaramaiah added.

