Soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, says ISRO chief

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:48 IST
S Somanath Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's third moon mission Chandrayaan 3 will attempt the technically challenging soft landing on lunar surface on August 23, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the estimated Rs 600 crore mission, Somanath said the craft's infusion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

The soft landing has been planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, more than a month after Chandrayaan 3 took off from the spaceport here piggybacking on the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, he added.

