AP Guv, CM congratulate ISRO on successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan–3 mission to the moon.

ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota today.

At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad.

Nazeer wished for the success of the mission, fulfilling the aspirations of all Indians and hoped that the moon lander Vikram will have a safe landing on the moon. A press release from Raj Bhavan said, the Governor hoped that the rover, Pragyan, will roam the moon's surface to conduct scientific experiments. The Chief Minister wished for the lunar expedition to have a smooth and successful landing. Reddy noted that the launch will propel the country's space prowess into an orbit of glory, winning a place of pride on the global map.

