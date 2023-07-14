Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3: We have taken corrective measures, expecting soft-landing on Moon successfully, says ex-ISRO Chairman Sivan

The Indian Space Research Organisation has taken corrective measures after the failed bid to soft-land on the Moon nearly four years ago, and is expecting successful touch down on the lunar surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission but its going to be a challenging job, its former Chairman K Sivan said on Friday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation has taken corrective measures after the failed bid to soft-land on the Moon nearly four years ago, and is expecting successful touch down on the lunar surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission but it's going to be a challenging job, its former Chairman K Sivan said on Friday. ''This is a very important launch, and we have done it successfully,'' he told PTI after the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and noted that expectations in India from the ambitious venture are very high.

''Last time we could not do the landing mission (Chandrayaan-2) successfully. So, this time we are attempting (again). We have planned with all corrective measures. The launch happened today successfully. So that way the first phase is over successfully,'' Sivan, who was the ISRO Chairman during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, said by phone from the spaceport of Sriharikota. ''Moon landing is not an easy job. It's a challenging job...(but) we are expecting that we will land successfully,'' he added.

