Chandrayaan-3 launch: Kerala CM hails ISRO team, says historic triumph for the nation

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:37 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3' and termed it as 'historic triumph' for the nation.

It is the ''proudest moment'' for all people in the country and the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research, he said in a tweet.

''Proudest moment for all Indians as our third lunar mission #Chandrayaan3 has been launched by @isro.

Congratulations to all behind its successful launch. It is a historic triumph for our nation as the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research,'' Vijayan tweeted.

ISRO today launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition in 15 years, the hugely anticipated Chandrayaan 3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 from the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

