Telangana CM KCR congratulates ISRO over Chandrayaan-3 successful launch
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of Indias ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.Congratulating the ISRO chairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India's ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.
Congratulating the ISRO chairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes. With the success of the first phase of Chandrayaan-3, India's space research sector has crossed a major milestone, the Chief Minister said. ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota today, aiming to achieve soft landing on the Moon's surface.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- K Chandrasekhar
- Moon
- Sriharikota
- India
- LVM3-M4
- Telangana
- ISRO
ALSO READ
India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children
"Historic day for India": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Gujarat govt signing MoU with US Chip maker Micron
Indian stock markets shut today for Eid-al-Adha
Singapore’s Instarem sees huge inflow of diaspora remittances into India
"India's qualification to Jiu-Jitsu event at Asian Games is a big moment for sport": Siddharth Singh