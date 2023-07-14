Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR congratulates ISRO over Chandrayaan-3 successful launch

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of Indias ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.Congratulating the ISRO chairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:41 IST
Telangana CM KCR congratulates ISRO over Chandrayaan-3 successful launch
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India's ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Congratulating the ISRO chairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes. With the success of the first phase of Chandrayaan-3, India's space research sector has crossed a major milestone, the Chief Minister said. ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota today, aiming to achieve soft landing on the Moon's surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

