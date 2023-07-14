Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

Updated: 14-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 22:19 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 F.49 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 units in the India region. The update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to July 2023, enhancing the system security.

Below is the complete update changelog shared by OnePlus on the official Community forums:

System

  • Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The update is rolling out incrementally and will reach a limited percentage of users today. OnePlus plans to commence a broader rollout of the update in the coming days

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G boasts a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. With up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, users have ample memory and storage for their needs. The device also offers expandable storage of up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device is powered by a 4500mAh (Dual-cell) battery with 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient recharging. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and quick biometric authentication.

