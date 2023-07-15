Left Menu

Microsoft says hackers used code flaw to steal emails from government agencies

Microsoft and U.S. officials said on Wednesday night that Chinese state-linked hackers had been secretly since May accessing email accounts at around 25 organizations. U.S. officials said those included at least two U.S. government agencies. Microsoft has not identified any of the hack's targets but several victims have acknowledged they were affected, including personnel at the State Department, the Commerce Department, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 00:28 IST
Microsoft says hackers used code flaw to steal emails from government agencies

Microsoft says that hackers used a flaw in its code to steal emails from government agencies and other clients. In a blog post published on Friday, the company said that Chinese hackers were able to take advantage of "a validation error in Microsoft code" to carry out their cyberespionage campaign.

The blog provided the most fulsome explanation yet for a hack that rattled both the cybersecurity industry and China-U.S. relations. Beijing has denied any involvement in the spying. Microsoft and U.S. officials said on Wednesday night that Chinese state-linked hackers had been secretly since May accessing email accounts at around 25 organizations. U.S. officials said those included at least two U.S. government agencies.

Microsoft has not identified any of the hack's targets but several victims have acknowledged they were affected, including personnel at the State Department, the Commerce Department, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday that any action that targets the U.S. government, U.S. companies or American citizens "is of deep concern to us, and that we will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable," according to a senior State Department official.

Microsoft's own security practices have come under scrutiny, with officials and lawmakers calling on the Redmond, Washington-based company to make its top level of digital auditing, also called logging, available to all its customers free of charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telangana

MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023