Elon Musk says xAI will use public tweets for AI model training
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 02:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 02:43 IST
Elon Musk on Friday said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use "public tweets" from Twitter to train its AI models.
The billionaire, who also owns Twitter, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that other AI companies have also trained their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
