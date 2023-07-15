Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successfully performed, says ISRO

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation have performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Saturday, the space agency said.The health of the spacecraft was normal, ISRO said in a social media post.Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.Chandrayaan-3 Mission update The spacecrafts health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre Earthbound firing-1 was successfully performed at ISTRACISRO, Bengaluru.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@esaoperations)
  Country:
  • India

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation have performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Saturday, the space agency said.

The health of the spacecraft was ''normal'', ISRO said in a social media post.

Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.

''Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit,'' ISRO said.

ISRO on July 14 successfully launched the third edition of its Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would make India achieve a rare feat.

Only three countries, the United States, China and Russia, have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.

