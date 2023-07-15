Chandrayaan 3: Coating of GSLV Mark III done at factory of Sangli entrepreneur, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTl) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the coating of GSLV Mark III (now known as LVM3) was done at a factory owned by an entrepreneur in Sangli which is a matter of pride for the state.

In a Facebook post, Pawar said the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli.

This is a matter of pride for the state, he said.

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. And 17 minutes after lift-off at 2.35 pm, the satellite was precisely injected into the intended orbit.

The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III, earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III), is a composite of three modules -- propulsion, lander, and rover (which is housed inside the lander).

