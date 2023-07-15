Left Menu

Chandrayaan 3: Coating of GSLV Mark III done at factory of Sangli entrepreneur, says Ajit Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTl) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the coating of GSLV Mark III (now known as LVM3) was done at a factory owned by an entrepreneur in Sangli which is a matter of pride for the state.

In a Facebook post, Pawar said the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli.

This is a matter of pride for the state, he said.

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. And 17 minutes after lift-off at 2.35 pm, the satellite was precisely injected into the intended orbit.

The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III, earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III), is a composite of three modules -- propulsion, lander, and rover (which is housed inside the lander).

