Success of Chandrayaan augurs well for entire humanity: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:27 IST
The success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his wishes on the launch of ISRO's ambitious third lunar mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

The space agency has said the technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve, has been planned for 5.47 PM on August 23.

In a tweet, the Bhutanese PM said, ''I rejoice with @ISRO and PM @narendramodi for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Displays your vision and commitment to science and learning beyond horizon.'' ''May India and humanity benefit immensely from this mission,'' Tshering said.

Responding to the Bhutanese prime minister's tweet, Modi said, ''Thank you, Excellency, for your warm words. Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity.''

