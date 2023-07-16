Mangaluru: Man duped of Rs 1.16 lakh by online fraudster

A man was fleeced of Rs 1.16 lakh by an online fraudster on the pretext of sending an equipment needed for the catering industry, police said. The complainant, after seeing the equipment required for catering on the BigBasket app on July 15, had chatted with an alleged BigBasket Facebook account holder. The stranger assured the victim of supplying catering equipment at a low price. Later, he sent a Facebook link by the name BigBasket and asked the complainant to provide his details. Soon after the man provided his bank credit card details, an amount of Rs 1.16 lakh was withdrawn from his account in phases. A case in this regard has been filed with Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) police station here.

