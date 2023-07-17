Left Menu

Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor

Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday. Aksyonov did not provide any further detail. The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 07:11 IST
Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday. Aksyonov did not provide any further detail.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

