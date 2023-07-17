Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor

Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday. Aksyonov did not provide any further detail.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)