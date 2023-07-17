OnePlus Nord 3 receiving July 2023 security patch, camera improvements

The OnePlus Nord 3 has started receiving the OxygenOS 13.1.0.543 update which brings the July 2023 Android security patch as well as a couple of camera and communication-related improvements to the handset.

The OxygenOS 13.1.0.543 update for the OnePlus Nord 3 optimizes power consumption, leading to improved battery life. The latest update brings improvements to phone call stability, addressing any potential issues that may have been affecting call quality.

Additionally, the camera performance has also been improved with this update, which is rolling out to OnePlus Nord 3 units in the European, Indian and Global regions. Check out the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Improves battery life.

Communication

Improves phone call stability.

Camera

Improves the stability of the Camera.

Improves camera performance.

As always, this update is rolling out incrementally, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. OnePlus plan a broader rollout in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The OnePlus Nord is available in two RAM options: 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and for storage, there are two options - 128GB or 256 GB.

The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is split into two 2500mAh cells, and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing for quick charging and minimizing downtime.

The OnePlus Nord features a triple-camera setup on the rear, with the main camera using the Sony IMX890 sensor. The second camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens is available for close-up shots. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.