Fashion retailer H&M to launch in Brazil

Fashion retailer H&M will launch stores and online trade in Brazil in 2025, the company said on Monday.

H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012, and is currently present in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. To support its expansion in Brazil, H&M is partnering with Dorben Group, which runs retail operations across 10 countries across South America, the Swedish fashion giant said in a statement.

The launch in Brazil comes as the company is pushing to accelerate its expansion in the North and South America region, focusing in particular on Latin America, it said.

