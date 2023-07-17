Left Menu

Fashion retailer H&M to launch in Brazil

Fashion retailer H&M will launch stores and online trade in Brazil in 2025, the company said on Monday. H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012, and is currently present in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:50 IST
Fashion retailer H&M to launch in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Fashion retailer H&M will launch stores and online trade in Brazil in 2025, the company said on Monday.

H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012, and is currently present in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. "With a population of over 210 million in Brazil and a strong appreciation for fashion, there is considerable potential for expansion in the market," H&M said in a statement.

To support its expansion in Brazil, H&M is partnering with Dorben Group, which runs retail operations across 10 countries across Central and South America, the Swedish fashion giant said. The launch in Brazil comes as the company is pushing to accelerate its expansion in the North and South America region, focusing in particular on Latin America, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023